EKO square-body fuses protect high-voltage systems up to 1,000 VDC

The EKO series is designed for high-voltage applications, providing protection up to 1,000 VDC and up to 1,250 VAC for selected models, with current ratings from 50 A to 1,100 A. The square-body fuses offer up to 50 kA DC breaking capacity for circuit protection.

The EKO series is designed to operate under mechanical vibration, shock, chemical exposure and temperatures from -40 °C to +125 °C. Its ceramic housing and tin-plated copper alloy terminals support durability and stable electrical performance in harsh environments.

The EKO is available with multiple mounting options, including Flush End, DIN-Rail, US Style Bolted Tag and Bolt-on, to support integration into different systems. Optional indicators and microswitches provide status monitoring. Applications include charging infrastructure, energy storage systems (BESS), manual service disconnectors, power conversion equipment such as UPS systems, inverters and drives and heavy industrial equipment.

Key features:

Rated voltage: 1000 VDC (1250 VAC available for selected series)

Rated currents: 50 – 1100 A

Breaking capacity: 50 kA DC (100 kA AC for selected series)

Characteristic HV Fuse Mounting Flush End, DIN-Rail, US Style Bolted Tag, Bolt-on

The EKO series meets IEC, UL, and GB/T standards and complies with CE, RoHS and REACH requirements, supporting use in global markets.

