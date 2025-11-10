Electro-hydraulics solves liquid hydrogen pumping challenge

Hydrogen has long been seen as a promising, sustainable, renewable energy source. However, the technical complexity of liquid hydrogen refueling challenges infrastructure designers seeking to match the operational speed and reliability of diesel systems. Bosch Rexroth’s CryoPump stations, unveiled at Hannover Messe 2025, introduce an electro-hydraulic solution that addresses these constraints by departing from conventional crankshaft-based pump designs.

Developed in partnership with FirstElement Fuel, a California-based operator of commercial hydrogen stations, the system has two hydraulic stages, each with two hydraulic cylinders powered by electric motors. The CryoPump employs an extended stroke length design that minimizes load changes and reduces mechanical wear. This approach achieves efficiency levels exceeding 95% while extending maintenance intervals beyond 4,000 hours.

This two-stage pump design allows direct refueling of liquid and gaseous hydrogen without intermediate storage tanks at filling stations, simplifying site infrastructure and reducing the number of pressure vessels required for operation. This direct-fill architecture streamlines the overall system design while minimizing potential leak points in the hydrogen pathway. With a delivery rate of 600 kg/h, the CryoPump system can fill a Class 8 truck in less than 10 minutes.

Additionally, the system’s compact footprint of less than 11 m3 and noise level below 65 dB(A) enable integration into new and existing fuel station layouts, including residential areas. The design also incorporates AI-supported condition monitoring for predictive maintenance scheduling. Plus, Bosch Rexroth claims that investment costs can be reduced by up to 50% by dispensing with high-pressure accumulators and cooling power units.

“Everybody thinks it’s the cost of the molecule, that the hydrogen cost is high. That’s not really the case,” said Dave Hull, regional VP at Bosch Rexroth. “The equipment around the delivery of hydrogen is really immature, it breaks all the time, and it drives the operational expenses of your station really high.”

The CryoPump stations aim to address a fundamental infrastructure gap in hydrogen mobility by accelerating refueling, increasing profitability for operators, and improving the usability of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

