ElectroCraft enhances focus on domestic production and innovation

ElectroCraft has announced a renewed focus on U.S.-based manufacturing, research, and development to continue supporting the American market.

Manufactured in the USA, serving global markets

Headquartered in the United States, ElectroCraft is expanding its production facilities in Gallipolis, Ohio; Princeton, Indiana; and Ann Arbor, Michigan, to support its range of brushless DC motors, PMDC brush motors, AC motors, stepper linear actuators, speed controllers and servo drive systems. These facilities are part of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations, producing motion control products for domestic and international customers.

ElectroCraft operates R&D centers in Stratham, New Hampshire, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, supporting U.S.-based innovation and product development.

The company has recently expanded its Ann Arbor facility to include in-house drive production and has made investments in its Gallipolis, Ohio facility to produce two new brushless DC motor platforms, which will be introduced to the global market in the near future.

For more information, visit electrocraft.com.

