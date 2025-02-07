ElectroCraft expands Ann Arbor facility to strengthen U.S. manufacturing

ElectroCraft has announced the expansion of its Ann Arbor, MI facility. This investment supports ElectroCraft’s goal of enhancing U.S. manufacturing capacity, minimizing dependence on global supply chains, and improving lead times for customers.

By increasing domestic production, ElectroCraft aims to produce motion control solutions more efficiently. The expanded facility is expected to improve operations, supporting quicker delivery times and consistent supply for customers in various industries.

Key highlights of the facility expansion:

Motion Control R&D Center: The expanded Ann Arbor facility will serve as a hub for motion control research and development. ElectroCraft’s engineering team will focus on pioneering new technologies and refining existing products, ensuring customers benefit from the latest advancements in the industry, all produced within the U.S.

Enhanced Motor Drive Design and Development: With increased space and resources dedicated to drive design, the Ann Arbor facility will accelerate ElectroCraft’s ability to develop and prototype new DC motor drive solutions. The expansion improves efficiency in handling new designs and customization requests, reinforcing ElectroCraft’s role as a U.S.-based supplier.

In-House PCBA Production: The expansion includes advanced equipment for in-house PCBA production, allowing ElectroCraft to manufacture printed circuit board assemblies on-site. This integration reduces lead times, improves quality oversight, and decreases dependency on overseas supply chains.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Ann Arbor facility,” said Scott Rohlfs, Global Marketing Director and General Manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft. “This investment reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing independence, ensuring we can provide our customers with the fastest lead times and most reliable supply chain solutions while supporting American industry.”

The expanded Ann Arbor facility is now fully operational and ready to support ElectroCraft’s continued growth and leadership in the global motion control market.

For more information, please visit electrocraft.com.