ElectroCraft unveils EZ Drive for brushless dc motors

ElectroCraft has announced the launch of the new ‘EZ Drive’, a cutting-edge motor drive designed specifically for use with brushless DC motors. This innovative product is set to redefine efficiency and ease-of-use in a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to medical and laboratory equipment.

The EZ Drive is part of the ElectroCraft CompletePower Plus family of DC motor drives, offering unparalleled performance with its state-of-the-art features, including:

Compact Design: The EZ Drive is engineered to be space-efficient, making it ideal for applications where size constraints are a critical consideration.

Ease of Use: The EZ Drive is a speed control drive, designed for easy setup and operation, with simple hardware settings and built-in tuning algorithms that work optimally with practically any brushless DC motor, making the EZ Drive accessible to both seasoned engineers and those new to motor drives.

Versatility: Compatible with a variety of brushless DC motor types from 12 to 48 VDC, and current ratings from 6A to 24A continuous, 12A to 48A peak. The EZ Drive can use either the motor’s built-in hall sensors or an external commutating encoder for speed feedback.

Affordability: For OEMs that are facing the challenge of designing a drive on their own based on volume and cost, or purchasing a proven product from an experienced drive manufacturer, ElectroCraft offers the EZ drive at a value-driven price point.

Configurable: For larger volume applications, ElectroCraft designed the EZ Drive to be easily configurable, providing the OEM with a plug-and-play solution that doesn’t require any setup or configuration.

The launch of the EZ Drive represents a significant milestone in ElectroCraft’s ongoing commitment to innovation in motion control technology. “We are thrilled to introduce the EZ Drive to the market,” said Scott Rohlfs, global director of marketing and general manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft. “This product embodies our dedication to providing high-quality, affordable, and easy to use solutions to our customers.”

The EZ Drive is now available for purchase and is expected to become the go-to choice for engineers and designers seeking a reliable, high-performance motor drive for simple, fixed or variable speed brushless DC motor applications.

For more information, visit electrocraft.com.