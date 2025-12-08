Electromate adds Netzer VLP-13 miniature absolute encoder

Electromate has added the Netzer Precision VLP-13 to its catalog, a miniature absolute rotary encoder for space-constrained motion systems where size, precision and reliability are required.

Why the VLP-13 Matters

As demand increases for smaller, lighter and more precise motion control systems in robotics, aerospace, medical and automation sectors, the VLP-13 addresses a common design need. Its compact form and high-resolution absolute feedback let engineers add reliable position sensing in spaces that could not accommodate larger encoders. The contactless capacitive technology supports durability and stable performance over time, making it suitable for mission-critical or long-service-life applications.

Key features and benefits

Ultra-compact footprint: Outer diameter 13.5 mm, height 10.9 mm, total weight 2 g, including 250 mm cable.

High-resolution absolute feedback: Up to 19-bit single-turn resolution for precise positional granularity.

Contactless capacitive sensing: Removes wear-related mechanical parts and resists magnetic interference, shock and vibration for dependable long-term use.

Standard digital interfaces: Supports SSI and BiSS-C outputs over differential RS-422 communication.

Robust environmental performance: Rated for industrial shock, vibration and EMC conditions, suited for applications in robotics, aerospace and automation.

The compact size and robust design of the VLP-13 make it suitable for:

Miniature motors and small-form-factor servo systems

Articulated robotic joints where space and weight are constrained

Precision motion control in automation equipment and small industrial machinery

Aerospace or harsh-environment systems requiring high reliability and immunity to EMI

Aerospace actuators, UAV servos, and space-constrained mechanisms

Medical equipment and surgical robots

High-precision automation in tight form-factor devices

For more information, visit electromate.com.