Electromate offers ESCON2 servo controller for industrial and robotic applications

Electromate, Canada’s exclusive distributor of Maxon, introduces the ESCON2 servo controller—a next-generation motion control solution delivering unmatched power density, precision, and versatility for industrial and robotic applications.

Building on the success of Maxon’s renowned ESCON series, the ESCON2 servo controllers leverage advanced semiconductor technology and optimized PCB design to offer superior torque and speed control in a more compact footprint. This new generation is ideal for both simple standalone systems and complex networked applications, providing engineers with greater flexibility across various industries.

From basic fans, pumps, and scanners to sophisticated automated guided vehicles (AGVs), logistics robots, and industrial hand tools, the ESCON2 series supports a wide range of brushed dc and brushless EC (BLDC) motors, making it a highly adaptable solution for Canadian automation projects.

The ESCON2 series is supported by Motion Studio, Maxon’s new intuitive and powerful drive configuration software. This streamlined platform allows for quick setup, diagnostics, and system optimization, supporting both the new ESCON2 controllers and legacy ESCON products.

ESCON2 Product Lineup

ESCON2 Module 60/30 – The most powerful option, delivering 1800 W continuous power and 3600 W peak power (60 V / 30 A).

ESCON2 Compact 60/30 – Offers the same power as the Module 60/30 but with industrial connectors for quick integration.

ESCON2 Micro 60/5 – A compact high-performance controller, providing 300 W continuous power and 600 W peak power (60 V / 5 A). An Evaluation Board is available for simplified commissioning.

The ESCON2 servo controllers are available exclusively through Electromate in Canada. Engineers looking for compact, high-performance motion control solutions can take advantage of Maxon’s industry-leading technology and Electromate’s expert support.

For more information, visit www.electromate.com.