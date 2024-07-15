Elesa mechanical position indicators from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added mechanical position indicators from Elesa. The Elesa position indicators are mounted to the rotating shaft of industrial equipment or machinery and use direct drive roller counters to provide an accurate reading of its position. These rugged position indicators do not require electrical power and are ideal for situations where a simple and reliable readout is needed.

Models are offered in clockwise or counterclockwise options with easy-to-read inclined upper or lower display orientations. Four- or five-digit roller counters are available in a variety of display resolutions and include a graduated scale for accurate readings.

The new Elesa mechanical position indicators are CE-marked and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/position-indicators