Elesa position indicators from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added electronic position indicators from Elesa. These indicators are designed to accurately measure and display the position of a rotating shaft. They consist of a rugged polyamide housing, suitable for applications requiring frequent washing, with a clear and easy-to-read display, and are attached directly to a rotating shaft. As the shaft rotates, the indicators capture the rotational movement and convert it into a readable position value. The value is presented on a large LCD display which offers a wide viewing angle and excellent readability from a distance.

The new Elesa position indicators are CE-marked and RoHS-compliant.

