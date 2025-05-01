Ellsworth Adhesives, 3M partner to distribute one-part epoxy for electronics

Ellsworth Adhesives announced a collaboration with 3M to meet demand for 3M Scotch-Weld One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102. These adhesives are intended to support electronic design and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Several electronics manufacturers have reported operational improvements after switching to the new one-part epoxies. One company noted increased throughput and reduced work-in-progress materials, resulting in significant cost savings.

These one-part epoxies deliver crucial improvements over their predecessors with key benefits including:

High impact resistance against drops and falls

Room temperature working life of around four weeks

Thixotropic viscosity for precision dispensing thin bond lines

Low heat curing options to easily bond sensitive components

Snap cure options to increase throughput

Reliable water-resistant sealing capabilities

This collaboration expands Ellsworth Adhesives’ chemical distribution capabilities in the United States and Canada, including added freezer storage for the epoxies. The company also provides support with specifications, validation testing, and related services.

Interest in 3M Scotch-Weld One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102 has increased as manufacturers look to enhance production speed and product quality. To explore whether these one-part formulas suit your needs, contact an Ellsworth Adhesives representative.

For more information, visit ellsworth.com.