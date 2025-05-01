Design World

Ellsworth Adhesives, 3M partner to distribute one-part epoxy for electronics

Ellsworth Adhesives announced a collaboration with 3M to meet demand for 3M Scotch-Weld One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102. These adhesives are intended to support electronic design and improve manufacturing efficiency.

A sample piece shows the thin bond lines and small dots achieved by 3M Scotch-Weld one-part epoxy adhesives 6101 & 6102

Several electronics manufacturers have reported operational improvements after switching to the new one-part epoxies. One company noted increased throughput and reduced work-in-progress materials, resulting in significant cost savings.

A cartridge of 3M Scotch-Weld one-part epoxy adhesive 6102 black 30ml

These one-part epoxies deliver crucial improvements over their predecessors with key benefits including:

  • High impact resistance against drops and falls
  • Room temperature working life of around four weeks
  • Thixotropic viscosity for precision dispensing thin bond lines
  • Low heat curing options to easily bond sensitive components
  • Snap cure options to increase throughput
  • Reliable water-resistant sealing capabilities

This collaboration expands Ellsworth Adhesives’ chemical distribution capabilities in the United States and Canada, including added freezer storage for the epoxies. The company also provides support with specifications, validation testing, and related services.

Interest in 3M Scotch-Weld One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102 has increased as manufacturers look to enhance production speed and product quality. To explore whether these one-part formulas suit your needs, contact an Ellsworth Adhesives representative.

For more information, visit ellsworth.com.

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

