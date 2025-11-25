Elmo debuts new Titanium line and Platinum servo drives at SPS 2025

Elmo Motion Control is expanding its servo-drive portfolio and will introduce new products in its Platinum and Titanium lines at SPS 2025 in Hall 4, Booth 261.

The Titanium line includes new multi-axis servo drives with integrated Functional Safety*. New products include the Titanium Castanet, a miniature dual-axis servo drive with Functional Safety* in a compact housing, and the Titanium Harmonica, a dual-axis, metal-enclosed drive with Functional Safety* designed for high power density in a small footprint. The drives use multicore processing and updated switching, thermal-management and network-interface technologies.

Preview of upcoming Titanium and Platinum drives

Elmo will also preview additional Titanium drives in development, including next-generation single-axis modules and updated safety architecture aimed at more compact motion-control designs. The company said these planned products will expand the Titanium line into additional power-density classes and applications.

New Platinum-line servo drives are also being added, with updated power switching and higher efficiency. Elmo said the Platinum updates are intended for machine builders needing high power density and reliability.

Elmo will show live demonstrations of the new servo-drive technologies at its SPS booth and will have engineers available for discussions during the event.

*In certification process

For more information, visit elmomc.com.