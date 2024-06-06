Emerson Downhole Monitoring Systems selected for Equinor’s Rosebank Field

Norwegian energy producer Equinor has chosen Emerson to provide advanced well completion monitoring systems for its Rosebank oil and gas field development offshore in the United Kingdom.

Emerson’s suite of Roxar downhole monitoring tools will empower Equinor to use advanced oil recovery techniques, optimize reservoir performance, and verify well integrity in real-time. The Rosebank field is a key asset in the UK’s effort to provide energy security for its citizens. The Rosebank field is estimated to contain over 300 million barrels of recoverable oil resources. The first phase of development will utilize a refurbished, electrification-ready floating production storage and offloading vessel connected to a subsea production system.

Continuous access to pressure and temperature data from active wells is a critical requirement to operate safely, optimize production, and maintain well integrity. Collecting this data is challenging, however, due to the harsh environment, limited onsite staff, and safety risks associated with active wells.

To address this, Emerson is providing Equinor with its unique Roxar Integrated Downhole Network technology, in close cooperation with its local partners in the UK and Norway. The system will provide operational insight needed to assist Equinor in maintaining high production levels, manage risk, and meet regulatory requirements.

Startup of the Rosebank field’s first phase is planned for 2026-2027.

