Emerson introduces AI-enabled guidance to support industrial resilience

Emerson has introduced Guardian Virtual Advisor, an AI-powered software solution to support end-to-end lifecycle management. Emerson’s Guardian Virtual Advisor uses AI and domain knowledge to help customers assess and improve the performance of their automation systems.

Lifecycle services provide a comprehensive approach for industrial customers to support and maintain operations throughout the entire lifecycle of a plant – helping them maximize uptime, address operational inefficiencies and protect their automation investments. Frost & Sullivan estimates the industrial space has more than $1 trillion in operational losses globally, driving greater demand for lifecycle services.

For more than 20 years, Emerson’s Guardian Digital Platform has collected extensive troubleshooting information. However, searching articles and reference documents is a manual process that can slow responses to tasks such as system maintenance, security updates, or new software releases. Guardian Virtual Advisor is an intuitive, AI-powered application where users can enter natural language questions and receive an easy-to-understand answer and a link to the appropriate reference documents.

Guardian Virtual Advisor, which is currently available for DeltaV distributed control systems, will be expanded to support other Emerson automation platforms, including AMS and Ovation. The Guardian Digital Platform and Guardian Virtual Advisor will play an increasingly critical role in accelerating time-to-market, reducing costs, maximizing asset utilization and eliminating operational risks.

Guardian Virtual Advisor is available to subscribers of Emerson’s product support through the Guardian Digital Platform.

