Emerson introduces combustion shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia

Global technology and software maker Emerson has launched its new ASCOTM Series 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.

Biodiesel heating fuel is biodegradable and cleaner burning, producing fewer GHG emissions than petroleum alone. Multiple studies have found that biodiesel fuel can reduce GHGs from 50% to 86% compared to conventional diesel fuel. Using non-certified biodiesel automation products in biodiesel applications may lead to a severe reduction in the performance and safety of the valves. This could lead to long-term damage to the fuel train and the impact could range from leakages to a complete loss of process control. Biodiesel is a corrosive medium that requires specially designed and certified products. As sustainability is a top priority worldwide, regulations and certifications are changing in favor of using biodiesel blends. Underwriters’ Laboratories (UL) recently updated its oil burner standard, UL 428B, to include biodiesel blends up to 20% (B20). Series 262 and 263 valves feature an elastomer that is compatible with B20 and are certified under UL 428B.

“We’re dedicated to helping our customers improve their environmental sustainability efforts while achieving regulatory compliance and the highest levels of performance,” said Ali Sarwar, director of marketing, industrial, and combustion for Emerson’s fluid and motion control business. “Our new ASCO Series 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves make it possible to meet the extreme demands of combustion applications and emerging biofuel regulations while producing fewer emissions.”

The robust construction of Series 262 and 263 solenoid shut-off valves provide long service life and low internal leakage, minimizing maintenance and improving reliability, while the welded core tube offers high-pressure ratings for efficient fuel use. Mountable in any position with a range of elastomer options, these compact poppet valves allow tight shut-off that can improve efficiency while reducing emissions and cost. A full selection of explosion-proof enclosures is also available.

For more about Emerson’s ASCO 262 and 263 Biodiesel Valves, please visit www.emerson.com.