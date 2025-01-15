Emerson introduces DeltaV Edge Environment 2.0 to enhance batch data integration

Emerson has launched DeltaV Edge Environment 2.0, the latest iteration of its edge technology designed to integrate operational technology (OT) control systems with enterprise information technology (IT) applications. The updated platform enables batch processing industries like life sciences and chemical manufacturing to access and use critical operational data for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning applications.

Simplifying batch data integration

Batch processing operations often require seamless data mobility for reconciliation, aggregation, and validation tasks. However, traditional methods of integrating control system data can be complex, costly, and risky. DeltaV Edge Environment 2.0 simplifies this process by providing a secure, read-only replica of contextualized DeltaV distributed control system (DCS) data for one-way transfer to edge or cloud applications.

By overlaying batch data with process values, teams can identify performance deviations during batch runs, gaining insights into batch health. This increased visibility allows earlier interventions to prevent off-specification batches, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

Enhanced batch operations

The platform integrates with the control system’s configuration hierarchy, clarifying how configuration changes affect batch execution. Additionally, it enables the correlation of batch-related alarms and events with other system activities, facilitating faster root cause analysis and issue resolution.

Driving data democratization

“Life sciences operations rely on data democratization to optimize and validate production. Emerson’s Boundless Automation vision, where data silos are eliminated, will empower cross-functional teams to develop the business decisions necessary to drive competitive advantage,” said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson’s process systems and solutions business. “Emerson’s DeltaV Edge Environment 2.0 not only unlocks that level of data mobility but does so while preserving essential batch and process context to improve operational certainty.”

Key Benefits

Data Mobility: Secure, contextualized data transfer for use in analytics, AI, and cloud applications.

Improved Visibility: Overlay batch and process data to identify deviations and optimize performance.

Root Cause Analysis: Correlate alarms and events across systems for faster issue resolution.

Simplified Integration: Seamlessly links control system configurations with batch processes.

DeltaV Edge Environment 2.0 is positioned to streamline batch data utilization, helping industries optimize production processes and enhance operational certainty.