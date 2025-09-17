Emerson launches PACSystems IPCs for AI and advanced analytics

Emerson introduced the PACSystems IPC 6010, IPC 7010, and IPC 8010 industrial computing platforms. The new models expand Emerson’s line of industrial personal computers for applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. PACSystems IPCs use the latest generation of processors that support AI-enabled functions including predictive maintenance, process optimization, quality inspection, decision support and supply chain management.

Digital transformation applications require reliable computing platforms with the performance needed to handle data collection, protocol conversion, storage and analytics for real-time optimization and visualization. Emerson’s new PACSystems line introduces performance updates and additional options to support industrial applications, offering a range of functions and price points to match different operational needs and help reduce costs.

The new line of IPCs use the latest generation of soldered industrial-rated 13th Generation Intel Core Processors with up to 64 GB soldered ECC memory, for resistance against shock and vibration. Their compact form factor employs fan-less cooling for an extended operating temperature range up to 70 degrees Celsius, with thermal monitoring and an optional fan available for high-temperature environments. PACSystems IPCs benefit from Emerson’s patented vibration and thermal technologies to boost reliability and extend deployment life.

With solid-state drive (SSD) storage options ranging up to 4 terabytes, multiple gigabit Ethernet interfaces, up to four PCIe slots, and other interfaces, PACSystems IPCs can be tailored to deliver high-performance computing required for vision systems, advanced analytics, data processing, historization/visualization, and other similarly rigorous functions for process optimization and improved operational insight.

Available pre-installed, pre-licensed operating systems with edge and visualization software help to simplify deployment of common configurations while also allowing users to fully customize their systems. Operating system options include Windows IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, PACEdge, and Linux. Software options include PACEdge, Movicon Connext, and Movicon WebHMI. Alternatively, users can load their own OS or software. Built-in Trusted Platform Module (TPM) crypto-processors and Secure Boot software ensure that data and operations are kept secure.

For more information on the full range of Emerson’s PACSystems IPCs, including the newest IPC 6010, IPC 7010, and IPC 8010, visit emerson.com/en-us/catalog/emerson-ipc.