Emerson now accepting applications for 2024-2025 Discrete Automation Scholarship

Emerson: Emerson is inviting U.S. college students pursuing degrees in science, technology, and engineering fields to apply for its 2024-2025 Discrete Automation Scholarship. Every year the merit-based award recognizes two ambitious problem-solvers with a $5,000 scholarship each, eligibility for an Emerson internship, and $1,000 research grants to enhance their schools’ engineering programs. Applicants may apply through July 31, 2024.

Emerson’s scholarship rewards individuals pursuing STEM professions in fields such as engineering, instrumentation, systems, and automation that are critical to discrete automation applications. The financial support and recognition provided by the scholarship helps students with great potential emerge as leaders ready to shape their field.

“Empowering the next generation of STEM professionals is not just a commitment, but a mission that Emerson holds at its core,” said Andy Duffy, vice president of sales for Emerson’s discrete automation business and chairman of the board of the Valve Manufacturers Association of America. “Our Discrete Automation Scholarship symbolizes our dedication to nurturing talented innovators who are poised to lead in technology and engineering fields.”

In addition to sponsoring the scholarship program for over a decade, Emerson has also sponsored ground-breaking, student-led projects, and “We Love STEM” events that have reached thousands of students globally.

Only U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents may apply. Eligible applicants will have completed at least the first year of a bachelor’s degree program or are enrolled in a graduate program at an accredited U.S. educational institution of higher learning at the time of application.

Visit Emerson’s Discrete Automation Scholarship program details page to apply.