Emerson has announced the release of PAC Machine Edition (PME) 10.6, the integrated development environment software used to configure and manage control system devices, including PACSystems programmable logic controllers (PLCs), QuickPanel human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and more. This update represents the latest and most advanced version, elevating the user experience with a significant leap forward in capabilities, including simulation, improvements in data monitoring, optimized connectivity, and better programming efficiency. If any PACSoftware users are out of support, if they reinstate primary support before April 1, 2025, they will receive 75% off the list price!

PACSystems Simulator

PACSystems Simulator is a newly incorporated component, empowering users to easily write, test, and troubleshoot control logic on a PLC emulator. This can be done before purchasing new control hardware to speed development and ensure the correct selections are made. The Simulator is seamlessly integrated within PME, easy to set up, and fast to enable with just one button. Users benefit from the ability to continuously test code throughout development, minimizing risks and accelerating project implementation.

Enhanced Data Monitor

An all-new data monitoring component enables developers to swiftly diagnose and resolve logic issues using plotted data from a physical PLC or the Simulator. With advanced configuration options for visualizing and analyzing data in a modernized display, along with the ability to save and retrieve monitoring configurations, users can gain insights into system dynamics, quickly identify root causes of anomalies, and uncover trending conditions.

Optimized Connectivity

A new high-performance OPC-UA PAC Server accelerates PLC communication performance for visualization and other client applications, with double the tag count capacity, faster startup speeds, and improved processing efficiency. Similarly, PROFINET enhancements provide more efficient configuration and operation — with additional diagnostics — for communication with intelligent field devices, such as I/O, sensors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and more.

Programming efficiency

PME 10.6 incorporates significant improvements for data handling. Enhanced User-Defined Types (UDTs) now propagate data element descriptions across all application instances, ensuring consistency while saving configuration time.

Transformative automation

End users, systems integrators (SIs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can easily upgrade to PME 10.6 to access the PACSystems Simulator, enhanced data monitoring, optimized connectivity, and more. These features provide benefits to automation system designers by reducing development time, increasing visibility, and improving consistency and performance.

