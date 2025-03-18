Emerson to present Floor to Cloud solutions at Hannover Messe 2025

Emerson will demonstrate how it’s transforming the future of factory automation through its proven Floor to Cloud approach and comprehensive portfolio at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany, from March 31 to April 4, 2025. Visitors to the Emerson booth (Hall 11, Booth C30) will learn how companies of any size can apply a Floor to Cloud approach to drive sustainable growth, maximize performance quality, and unleash workforce productivity for immediate and long-term success.

Located in the Automation, Motion & Drives area, booth C30 will feature immersive demonstrations and displays. This interactive hub will showcase how products from ASCO, AVENTICS, Branson, Movicon, PACEdge and PACSystems brands combine to form intelligent solutions that transform operations across the factory floor and deliver ongoing value. Scheduled presentations from Emerson experts in the Innovation Theater give visitors the opportunity to solve complex industry challenges and pathways to achieve a wide range of goals. Topics include driving sustainable growth, energy savings and efficiency, and proportional pressure control in robotic applications, as well as real customer success stories.

Emerson will also host an invite-only press event at the booth. The exclusive event, Future Talks, will feature a panel discussion from industry experts and Q&A. Representatives from associations, partner companies, and academic institutions will discuss such topics as the future of sustainability in manufacturing and the role of AI and automation in industrial applications. Further details will be announced closer to the show opening.

AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves

Next-generation AVENTICS Series XV pneumatic valves offer greater range and flexibility with higher flow rates to give original equipment manufacturers greater design flexibility and scalability when engineering handling systems or automation solutions. Designed with interoperability in mind, the new Series XV valves include a broader range of configurations and use proven core valve AVENTICS technology. Providing higher flow rates in a compact valve package, Series XV valves enable more efficient and flexible pneumatic system performance while offering products customized for specific markets, including factory automation, automotive and tire, food, and packaging applications. Series XV valves include the XV03, providing flow volumes up to 350 liters NL/min, and the XV05, which can provide up to 1000 NL/min.

AVENTICS Series AF2 flow sensor

AVENTICS Series AF2 flow sensors help plants reduce compressed air consumption and improve energy efficiency. By monitoring air consumption in pneumatic systems, AF2 sensors enable rapid intervention if leaks occur, helping optimize energy consumption, reach net-zero targets, prevent machine downtime, and reduce costs. Emerson also offers a high-flow model of this advanced sensor that propels compressed air monitoring beyond individual machines to benefit larger air lines and systems. This expanded capability allows users to easily optimize energy consumption across an entire packaging facility and improve overall plant sustainability.

Energy Manager

Machine tools are energy-intensive, even when idling. The new Energy Manager solution is designed to help manufacturers cut energy costs and carbon emissions by up to 30%. This plug-and-play system offers real-time electricity monitoring to identify and minimize waste, optimizing energy use and boosting operational efficiency. With quick setup and intuitive operation, the Energy Manager provides detailed insights into energy consumption and operating costs, allowing plant managers to reduce idle consumption and peak loads. This application can also be used in conjunction with the Compressed Air Manager solution, offering a scalable, comprehensive view of energy and utility consumption.

Software solutions

Today’s manufacturing facilities require modern automation technology that can readily adapt and meet changing production and operational requirements. Success increasingly depends on advanced SCADA solutions that seamlessly integrate diverse systems and assets, often over wide geographic areas, while maintaining robust cybersecurity. The Movicon industrial software platform delivers the next generation of SCADA/HMI connectivity and operability through modular, scalable, and secure interfaces. The innovative suite of tools includes Movicon Pro.Lean, which harvests real-time production and performance data that can be used to reduce waste and increase profitability, and Movicon Pro.Energy, which measures energy consumption and can guide decisions around sustainability and efficiency strategies.

Programmable automation control systems

Industrial operations today need a flexible, scalable, and affordable approach to modernization. PACSystems controllers add a new dimension to industrial control and automation, allowing production optimization and monitoring capabilities in the widest range of process and discrete industrial environments. These automation control solutions bring control intelligence with a real-world approach to identify and predict impending failures, enable proactive maintenance, boost cybersecurity, and customize data acquisition and analytics — so businesses can minimize downtime and handle market changes with agility. Core Emerson automation control innovations include the PACSystems RX3i CPL410 and CPE330 controllers, which offer extensive flexibility for a range of applications, as well as the RSTi EP I/O, which combines powerful controller technology in a modular, compact form factor with a full range of slice I/O to maximize productivity.

Cylinders and actuators

Emerson cylinders and actuators are designed to exceed performance standards and stay within the footprint, no matter how compact or demanding the application. The comprehensive range of high-quality cylinder technology meets the demands of modern automation applications. Whether designs require pneumatic, electric, or hybrid solutions, AVENTICS cylinders and actuators increase the overall performance and flexibility of machines. Core innovations include the AVENTICS Series SPRA electric rod-style linear actuator, which is an efficient, high-performance actuator that offers improved load capacity, accuracy, and reliability. The AVENTICS CylinderFinder is an easy-to-use online tool that makes it simple to find the perfect cylinder for an application.

Edge devices

Emerson edge devices combine the best deterministic controllers on the market with secure, nondeterministic controllers for analytics and machine learning algorithms to proactively optimize business outcomes. These rugged devices are designed for remote industrial areas and equipped with our vendor-agnostic PACEdge software to safely run nondeterministic applications. This reduces latency and meets all application performance requirements.

Compressed Air Manager

The Compressed Air Manager provides visualization and benchmarking for compressed air and gas consumption for a machine, for a production line, or across multiple sites. A predesigned, edge-enabled cabinet solution serves as a foundation to connect and power monitoring across multiple machines and lines via AVENTICS Series AF2 smart air flow sensors. The Compressed Air Monitoring App, which comes pre-installed on the edge device, is easily configurable and continuously monitors and analyzes data coming from the sensors. The Compressed Air Manager transforms available data via an embedded dashboard with KPIs where operators can easily visualize consumption trends, costs, benchmarks, and CO 2 impact. This data empowers users with greater insights to help reduce energy costs, improve sustainability, and streamline maintenance.

Material joining and cleaning technologies

The quality of automotive parts, medical devices, electronic components, and other essential products depends on high-performance material joining and cleaning technologies. Backed by innovation and worldwide support, Branson technologies from Emerson include ultrasonic welding for plastic and metal, as well as laser, vibration, infrared and spin welding, and staking for plastic, as well as ultrasonic cleaning solutions. Core welding innovations include the Branson GSX-E1 ultrasonic welder, which produces clean welds in minimal time with highly uniform joints for greater consistency and operational efficiency.

AVENTICS feeding and handling solutions

AVENTICS feeding and handling solutions provide manufacturers with a broad portfolio of standardized systems, modular assemblies, and advanced components for plug-and-play productivity. The innovative AVENTICS feeding portfolio features unique vibration force compensation technology and offers everything from proven vibratory feeders, refilling devices, and control units to flexible feeding technology components. With standardized components in a modular system, station layouts can be adapted exactly to meet application requirements, minimize gap dimensions, and improve the precision of feeds and availability of the feeding system.

AVENTICS handling portfolio offers more than 20 standardized handling systems that can be configured online, optimized, and delivered as plug-and-play solutions for demanding pick-and-place applications. Combining high-speed performance, consistent precision, and long service life, AVENTICS handling systems help manufacturers shorten cycle times, boost throughput, and lower costs in handling applications on the production line.

