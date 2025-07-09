Emerson unveils dust collector monitoring and control solution

Emerson has introduced a solution for dust collector monitoring and control. Industries such as cement, mining, chemicals, food processing, power, and utilities often work with materials that produce dust and particulate emissions. Automating dust collection monitoring can help improve filtration performance, support compliance with environmental regulations, reduce maintenance needs, and minimize unplanned downtime.

The solution integrates with existing plant automation systems and is designed to help support dust collector maintenance and improve operational performance.

Dust collectors are used to capture airborne particles and fumes to help protect workers, support equipment reliability, and maintain environmental compliance. These systems vary in size and contain filters that need to be monitored for performance, cleaned with compressed air at regular intervals, and replaced when they become ineffective or reach the end of their service life.

Intelligent monitoring and control can help lower maintenance expenses and overall operational costs. Optimizing filter cleaning can reduce energy use and compressed air consumption. Identifying failed filters early may help maintain regulatory compliance. Extending filter life by up to a year can contribute to cost savings. Since dust filters and solenoid valves are essential to many industrial processes, minimizing downtime and air leakage can help avoid additional operational costs.

Emerson’s standard dust collector monitoring and control solution combines these proven products and capabilities:

Optimized control of pulse valves, including automated cleaning cycles of multiple filter lines.

Movicon.NExT SCADA enabling remote monitoring, alerts, reporting, and integration with existing systems.

PACSystems PLC controls and AVENTICS solenoids with built-in algorithm for efficient cleaning of multiple filter lines.

QuickPanel+ HMI, which provides real-time diagnostics and early warning of fault detection.

Scalable licensing based on pulse valve count (up to 500).

ASCO P152 particle concentration sensors able to detect low dust levels and filter issues.

Differential pressure monitoring with Rosemount pressure sensors and optional 4-20 mA compatibility.

Compressed air, pressure, temperature, dust level and energy monitoring, plus predictive maintenance features.

Emerson’s dust collector monitoring and control solution uses advanced algorithms and diagnostics to help manage pulse valve operation, supporting longer valve and bag life, reducing compressed air usage, and maintaining dust collector performance.

For more information, visit Emerson.com.