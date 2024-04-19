Emerson’s new motorized actuator and shutoff valve improve safety and reliability

Emerson has introduced the new ASCOTM Series 148/149 safety valve and motorized actuator designed for industrial fuel oil burner recirculation and safety shutoff applications. The new solution provides a reliable, versatile tool for industrial users to prevent overpressure, leaks, and system malfunctions that can lead to health and safety incidents, with one configuration suited to a wide range of combustion system applications.

The valve and actuator are designed to be used together in one system for fuel oil recirculation as a safety shutoff. The combination is a compact two- and three-way system with a motorized actuator that achieves rapid, reliable fuel line shutoff from an open to a closed position in less than one second.

The system features a high-flow and high-pressure design that enhances heat output and meets approvals from UL (Underwriter Laboratories), FM (Factory Mutual), and CSA (Canadian Standards Association) certifications, improving fuel oil combustion system performance through higher pressure and media temperature tolerance. It is engineered for robust and reliable operation in harsh outside environments, supporting an operating range from -40° to 150° F (-40° to 66° C). The valve’s high-pressure design makes it a versatile option for use across multiple fuel oil burner applications.

“The ASCO Series 148/149 valve and actuator combination includes features that align with industry best practices such as redundancy, leak testing ports, and overpressure protection,” said Ali Sarwar, global director of marketing, discrete automation, Emerson. “Safety being the highest priority, our new design strengthens the reliability of a critical piece of equipment found in burners and combustion systems throughout the manufacturing industry.”

