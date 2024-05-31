Emerson’s subscription-based automation reduces up-front cost and engineering complexity

Emerson has introduced the DeltaV Flex System, a subscription service that combines the DeltaV PK Flex Controller, term-based software licensing, and product support in a turnkey solution. The result, according to the company, is more flexibility for OEMs and process manufacturers that create small standalone systems, such as research and development labs, pilot programs, or skids. Subscription features reduce up-front costs and engineering complexity, which helps teams get projects started more quickly.

Machine builders need feature-rich options for automation and small manufacturers need flexible digital technologies that can easily scale and deliver the necessary level of automation in the context of the operation. These small organizations often cannot anticipate the lifecycle of equipment as they continually innovate and scale. As a result, the size, cost, and front-end engineering complexity of traditional control systems are often out of reach.

Emerson’s DeltaV Flex System continues the evolution of the DeltaV Automation Platform, providing users everything they need to create small DeltaV automation systems with software that can be scaled up or down to meet changing needs, while reducing the initial investment required to get started.

“The DeltaV Flex System offers manufacturers an easy way to procure, operate, and maintain a fully functional, modern DeltaV system and leverage innovations in small control systems or operations,” said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson’s systems and software business. “This new packaged solution gives nimble, born-digital companies everything they need to create a right-sized system that easily scales up and down with their changing business and operational needs.”

The DeltaV Flex System leverages Emerson’s DeltaV PK Flex Controller with base packages starting at 50, 100 or 250 Flex device signal tags (DST). Users can also add DeltaV functionality as needed at any time to customize the DeltaV Flex System to meet their unique application and operational needs

Because DeltaV Flex is a subscription solution, it also includes product support through Emerson’s Guardian digital experience, which offers a secure portal for connecting to technical assistance, managing subscriptions, and interacting with additional software and services for users’ specific operational needs.