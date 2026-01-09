Empowering the machine tool industry during changing times

The machine tool industry faces the same challenges as other industries: skilled labor shortages, rising cost pressures, and geopolitical shifts. Traditional customer groups such as automotive manufacturers and suppliers are undergoing restructuring and reducing their investments, while other export-oriented sectors are postponing investments due to tariff disputes and potential trade restrictions.

For suppliers such as Fanuc, a key focus is on making products easier to operate and gradually evolving existing systems. For example, according to Robert Koopmann, CTO at Fanuc Europe, the company’s latest CNC Design Studio is an integrated development environment that consolidates CNC settings data, provides efficient debugging capabilities, and facilitates conversion to its latest CNC generation, 500i-A.

Advanced AI-driven features, including the Smart Digital Twin, help machine tool builders and end-users optimize performance by reducing cycle time and improving surface quality. Automation with robots also enables the existing workers to focus on higher-value tasks. Connecting a robot to a CNC-controlled machine tool has been further simplified and now requires only minimal configuration effort.

Energy efficiency and cost competitiveness are also top priorities in the factory automation business. Fanuc’s latest servo drive series, the αi-D, delivers a 10 to 15% reduction in power loss and up to 30% space savings compared to previous models, while boosting speed and precision. Standardized solutions further accelerate automation deployment.

Additionally, as manufacturers reassess the geographic distribution of their production networks, IoT solutions enable remote monitoring and maintenance — capabilities that proved essential during border closures and supply chain disruptions.

Plus, as Koopmann emphasizes, as production becomes more global and interconnected, cybersecurity is paramount. Fanuc’s latest CNC generation 500i-A and the R-50iA robot controller meet a high level of cybersecurity standards. The IoT platform Field System Basic Package also features robust cybersecurity at its core.

As Eric Potter, general manager of the Robot Application Engineering Segment at Fanuc America, put it, manufacturers of all sizes face increasing demands for flexibility and efficiency in their production processes. Hence, the company focuses on developing automation solutions that are smart, scalable, and easy to use.

