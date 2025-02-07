Enabling More Efficient Machines in the Mining Industry

Safe operation and operator comfort are key in mining equipment. Advanced steering design is one way to improve ergonomics and safety and provide more precise machinery control. Off-road vehicle steering is traditionally operated by a mechanical system powered by hydraulics. The steering gear is physically connected to a steering wheel, and the hydraulic power is generated by a hydraulic actuator that assists in turning the gear. This traditional system is noisy, takes up a lot of space and requires regular hydraulic system maintenance for optimal performance. There is little flexibility to adjust machine steering to adapt to current working conditions.

Challenge

A mining equipment manufacturer was searching for a modern electrically powered steering solution — a steer-by-wire (SBW) system — to simplify design, satisfy end customer safety requirements and improve operator comfort. This system would also need to meet steering requirements outlined in ISO 5010, which specifically addresses mechanical and ergonomic hazards and hazards due to maintenance, the control system and the traveling machine.

Steer-by-wire design

Parker’s engineers developed a next-generation steer-by-wire (SBW) system to eliminate the hydraulics from the machine’s cab, making it a quieter, more spacious area. More importantly, this solution allows for a minimized steering wheel or joystick device and gives the operator improved machine control and intelligent steering parameter settings based on vehicle speed, for example.

Solution found with advanced steering valve

At the core of Parker’s advanced steering solutions is the steer-by-wire workflow valve, SBW110, an SBW system that outputs steering movements directly to the vehicle’s wheels using a joystick and electronic controllers, providing precise and responsive steering control based on the operator’s input, all in one compact solution. The valve can be mounted to a steering control unit in an electrohydraulic (EH) steering configuration or mounted to a secondary EH valve or manifold in an SBW configuration.

The versatility of this valve also enables OEMs to specify an SBW system for one piece of equipment and an EH system for another without major changes in architecture. The controllers ensure safety functions: maintained steering or no unintended steering. The system can also be fitted with sensors for advanced condition monitoring.

The SBW110 design handles single faults with kept functionality and independent hydraulic circuit control with dual controllers. IQAN-MC41FS controllers are SIL2 safety-certified controllers programmed with IQANdesign, a high-level graphical design tool that simplifies application development for your mobile machine and reduces development time.

“We leverage our application understanding with component and systems knowledge to develop solutions based on performance needs.”

Mark Schoessler, engineering manager, Parker Mobile Solutions

Benefits of Parker’s steer-by-wire valve

Parker’s next-generation steer-by-wire system meets safety standards. It operates more efficiently with fewer moving parts to maintain and less operator effort in a more spacious, quieter cab. It is powerful enough to handle mining equipment in rugged terrain and has superior energy efficiency and precision compared to conventional hydraulic systems.

Value to OEM:

Space and design options: Minimizes hydraulics within the cab and eliminates steering column with smaller steering input devices such as a joystick or electric steering wheel.

Scalable and modular: It fits many different applications.

Compatible with enhanced technology: SBW is a prerequisite for autonomous

machinery.

Value to Equipment User:

Improved functional safety: Enhances stability control and braking distance

Increased productivity: Precise steering movements that deliver smoother, more productive results. Enhanced operator experience: Reduces cabin noise, operator fatigue and heat output, and improves visibility and ergonomic design with customizable driver controls.

Parker’s SBW solution creates a safer, more ergonomic and efficient machine that is enabled for the future.

