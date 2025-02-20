Enclosure air conditioners available for harsh and corrosive environments

Seifert Systems, Inc. introduces the SoliTherm Protec Series of enclosure air conditioners for use in environments with salt water, wastewater, chlorinated water, and petrochemicals.

Protec air conditioners feature AISI 316 (V4A) stainless steel housing, anti-rust coatings on the condenser, a controller and ambient side tubing protected from exposure, resistance to chemicals and salt spray, and an integrated heater to control humidity in the enclosure.

SoliTherm Protec Series is UL listed for types 3R and 4X / IP 56 and includes an integrated condensate evaporation system to prevent dripping. It features a programmable digital controller accessible from inside the enclosure and a metal flange support for mounting.

Cooling capacities range from 2,050 to 21,170 BTU/hr, with an operating temperature range of 40°F to 140°F. The temperature controller adjusts from 68°F to 122°F with high-temperature alarms.

Used for enclosure cooling in marine environments, water/wastewater treatment plants, chemical and petrochemical plants.

SoliTherm Protec models allow users to select the appropriate size and cooling capacity, ranging from 15 x 9.85 x 9.85 inches to 47.7 x 17.9 x 15.4 inches. These air conditioners include a two-year standard warranty.

For more information, visit seifertinc.com.