Encoder Products launches LP1 Accu-LaserPro non-contact encoder

Encoder Products Company (EPC), a US-based designer and manufacturer of motion feedback devices, has launched the LP1 Accu-LaserPro, a non-contact encoder for packaging, labeling, material handling, and industrial automation applications. The LP1 will be introduced at PACK EXPO 2025 in Las Vegas.

Unlike traditional wheeled or shaft-mounted encoders, the LP1 Accu-LaserPro uses laser-based optical technology to measure speed and distance without physical contact, helping reduce slip, lower maintenance, and minimize marking or wear on materials.

Key Features of the LP1 Accu-LaserPro

Slip-free measurement – Laser optics provide precise speed and distance measurements even if the belt or product slips.

Programmable encoder output – Adjustable A/B output up to 120 pulses/mm.

Integrated trigger outputs – Two freely programmable outputs (push/pull, NPN, PNP) with reversible signal levels.

Advanced trigger capabilities – Trigger and sequential trigger up to 6.5m distance, with trigger block and standstill threshold settings.

Reverse lock function – Maintains channel accuracy even when products temporarily move backwards.

Flexible Integration – Compact, non-contact design simplifies mounting and protects delicate products.

Applications

The LP1 is engineered for industries where precision, uptime, and product quality are critical—including:

Packaging and labeling lines

Print registration and cut-to-length systems

Conveyor and material handling equipment

High-speed production lines

EPC will showcase live demonstrations of the LP1 Accu-LaserPro at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-11009.

For more information on the LP1 Accu-LaserPro, visit encoder.com/lp1-accu-laser-pro.