Endress+Hauser Cerephant Series digital pressure transmitters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Ceraphant series digital pressure transmitters featuring a compact stainless steel construction, a 4-digit LCD display, and IO-Link compatibility for easy setup, integration, and on-the-fly configuration changes.

Ceraphant PTP31B series digital pressure transmitters offer dual 1/2-in. NPT male / 1/4-in. NPT female process connections and are available in measuring ranges up to 6000 psig. The Ceraphant PTP33B series is available in measuring ranges up to 600 psig and features a 1-1/2-in. sanitary tri-clamp process connection for Food and Beverage applications. Both series have 4-20 mA analog, N.O./N.C. selectable discrete, and IO-Link output options.

The new Endress+Hauser Ceraphant series digital pressure transmitters are CSA-approved, CE-marked, and have a high IP67 environmental protection rating.

