Endress+Hauser intrinsically safe analog input isolators from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser intrinsically safe analog input isolators to provide cost-effective galvanic isolation for process instruments located in hazardous locations. This ensures that only a safe amount of energy resides in a potentially explosive atmosphere.

Endress+Hauser RN22 0/4 to 20 mA input isolators are offered in 1-channel, 2-channel, or signal doubler options. They feature a 19.2 to 30 VDC operating voltage range, screw or push-in terminal options, and are HART transparent — passing bidirectional communication signals between HART compatible devices.

Endress+Hauser RN42 0/4 to 20 mA single-channel input isolators feature a wide 19.2 to 253 VAC/VDC operating voltage range, are HART transparent, and are offered with screw or push-in terminal options.

The new Endress+Hauser intrinsically safe analog input isolators are UL-Listed, CSA CSA-approved, CE marked, and RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/safety-isolators