Endress+Hauser Picomag Series magnetic-inductive flow meters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Picomag series magnetic-inductive flow meters to their growing line of flow sensors. Picomag series flow meters offer reliable measuring and monitoring of conductive liquids such as drinking and industrial water with a minimum conductivity of 10 μS/cm.

These magnetic-inductive flow meters allow simultaneous measurement of flow, temperature, and volume, and provide two selectable I/O points that can be configured for analog current or voltage output, pulse or switch outputs, IO-Link connection, or status inputs for a totalizer reset. The large colored TFT display auto-rotates based on orientation and configuration parameters can be called up by simply knocking on the device.

Picomag flow meters are configured and monitored with a Bluetooth® wireless interface on Android and iOS devices via the free SmartBlue App. With a wireless connection distance of up to 32-ft, Picomag is ideal for installation sites that are difficult to access. Its IO-Link interface offers seamless integration into established fieldbus systems, allows direct access to process and diagnostics data, and enables “on the fly” device configuration.

The new Endress+Hauser Picomag series magnetic-inductive flow meters are UL Listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/flow-sensors