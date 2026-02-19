Engineering reality with full-spectrum simulation

With software-defined vehicle design and electrification trends influencing vehicle behavior, isolated subsystem testing no longer provides enough insight. Engineers need full-spectrum simulation environments that integrate vehicle dynamics, structural response, and NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) in real time. This integrated knowledge can enable earlier validation, faster iteration, and fewer costly physical prototypes.

VI-grade is one company that develops such systems for engineers seeking highly integrated, immersive development workflows. For instance, its HyperDock cockpit is an ultra-lightweight, carbon-fiber system engineered to significantly improve stiffness, reduce inertia, and enhance simulator responsiveness. By replacing the traditional top disk with a direct actuator interface and integrating vibro-acoustic feedback, the system enables engineers to evaluate ride, handling, and noise-and-vibration behavior with increased realism and precision.

The HyperDock will make its official debut in North America on March 11, 2026, during a dedicated open house event at Multimatic’s Vehicle Dynamics Center in Novi, Michigan. The system elevates Multimatic’s existing DiM250 driving simulator, originally installed in 2020, into a full-spectrum simulation platform, enabling the combined development of vehicle dynamics and NVH attributes within a single, immersive environment.

Last summer, VI-grade launched its advanced HexaRev driver-in-the-loop (DiL) motion platform. HexaRev is a high-performance 6-DoF platform designed to overcome the limitations of traditional hexapod-based motion systems. While conventional designs suffer from restricted motion envelopes during multi-axis input, the new platform introduces a new mechanical and kinematic concept that expands usable motion during complex, combined maneuvers. This enables development teams to evaluate vehicle behavior in highly dynamic scenarios, such as braking while cornering or acceleration through a chicane, with greater realism and accuracy.

When combined with HyperDock, the HexaRev platform becomes a full-spectrum simulator (FSS) capable of delivering synchronized motion, vibration, and sound for a complete sensory experience.

Learn more about VI-grade and its zero-prototypes design philosophy on our sibling publication, Engineering.com: engineering.com/virtual-testing-is-transforming-automotive-engineering

VI-grade

www.vi-grade.com