Enhancing Industrial EV Battery Performance with Thermally Conductive Adhesives

The electrification of industrial vehicles is not just a technological milestone but a necessity in today’s environmentally conscious world. As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to revolutionize the transportation and industrial sectors, the role of efficient and reliable battery systems becomes increasingly crucial. Among the critical aspects of battery technology, thermal management and durability stand out as pivotal challenges.

Understanding the challenges

Industrial batteries, particularly those used in EVs, are subject to extreme conditions and rigorous demands. These batteries must maintain optimal performance over extended periods, often in environments where conditions can be severe. The efficiency of a battery is significantly hampered if it cannot effectively manage the heat generated during operation. Poor thermal management can lead to decreased performance, safety hazards like thermal runaway, and ultimately, reduced lifespan.

Moreover, EV batteries need to demonstrate remarkable durability and reliability to withstand the mechanical stresses and vibrations inherent in industrial applications. This is where thermally conductive structural adhesives play a critical role, ensuring that the battery components remain securely bonded while facilitating effective heat dissipation.

The solution

Parker’s CoolTherm® TC-2002, a two-component adhesive system, is engineered to provide superior thermal conductivity, ensuring efficient heat dissipation from battery components. By enhancing heat transfer, this adhesive reduces the risk of overheating, thereby promoting battery longevity and operational safety. CoolTherm TC-2002 is designed to tackle the most pressing issues faced by industrial EV batteries: thermal management, performance reliability and durability.

Key Properties of CoolTherm TC-2002:

High Thermal Conductivity: CoolTherm TC-2002 facilitates efficient heat dissipation, ensuring that industrial batteries remain within safe temperature ranges even under high load conditions. Structural Integrity: This adhesive system offers robust mechanical bonding, which is critical for maintaining the structural integrity of battery packs. This is particularly important in industrial applications where batteries are subject to constant motion and vibration. Broad Temperature Range: CoolTherm TC-2002 is capable of performing across a wide temperature spectrum, offering stability from low to high temperatures. Flame Retardancy: Certified with UL 94 V-0, this adhesive provides excellent flame retardancy, addressing safety concerns in industrial environments. Electrical Isolation: In addition to thermal management, CoolTherm TC-2002 offers electrical isolation properties, reducing the risk of current leakage and associated corrosion.

Real-world applications

In real-world scenarios, Parker’s CoolTherm thermal management materials have been instrumental in enhancing the performance and reliability of EV batteries used in sectors such as construction, mining, agriculture and logistics. An electric forklift manufacturer integrating CoolTherm TC-2002 into their battery design, for example, will achieve improved heat management and structural support. This integration not only extended the battery life but also contributes to the forklift’s overall energy efficiency and operational safety.

The benefits of using thermally conductive structural adhesives

The adoption of thermally conductive structural adhesives like Parker’s CoolTherm TC-2002 brings significant benefits, including:

Enhanced Battery Lifespan: By effectively managing thermal loads, this thermally conductive structural adhesive helps extend the operational life of batteries, resulting in lower maintenance costs and reduced downtime.

By effectively managing thermal loads, this thermally conductive structural adhesive helps extend the operational life of batteries, resulting in lower maintenance costs and reduced downtime. Improved Safety: CoolTherm TC-2002 mitigates risks associated with thermal runaway and provide flame retardancy, crucial for maintaining safety standards in industrial settings.

CoolTherm TC-2002 mitigates risks associated with thermal runaway and provide flame retardancy, crucial for maintaining safety standards in industrial settings. Increased Performance Reliability: Consistent thermal management ensures that batteries deliver optimal performance, even in challenging environments.

As the demand for electrification in industrial applications grows, so does the need for innovative solutions that address complex challenges. Parker’s CoolTherm TC-2002 provides a comprehensive solution that enhances battery performance, safety, and lifespan in industrial EV applications.

Sponsored content by Parker Hannifin