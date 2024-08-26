Enidine to showcase motion control products at 2024 IMTS

ITT Inc.’s Enidine brand, a global provider of differentiated vibration isolation products and services for the industrial, aerospace, defense, rail, and transportation markets, will showcase its Corrosion Resistance Series (CRS) and Platinum Extended Range (PXR) small bore shock absorbers at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS). The company will display a wide array of highly durable, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions from these product lines, as well as some of its industry-leading Wire Rope Isolator offerings, at booth #135768 in Chicago’s McCormick Place East Building, Level 3 from Sept. 9-14.

“At this year’s show, we are proud to showcase our latest energy absorption products developed by Enidine to safeguard our customers’ equipment in hazardous environment industrial applications and provide them with customizable options for their specific needs,” said Greg Herman, Executive Director, GM Industrial at ITT Connect and Control Technologies. “We look forward to discussing our innovative, highly engineered shock and vibration isolation products with the industry at IMTS.”

Highlighted at this year’s show, the brand’s PXR Series Non-Adjustable Shock Absorbers provide energy absorption in low-velocity and high-drive force applications due to their compact, self-compensating design. The nickel-plated PXR shocks are highly corrosion-resistant and tamper-proof, ensuring consistent performance in harsh conditions. Other features include a large piston button, five pre-defined extended damping performance options, and multiple mounting thread options for robust application performance.

Also built for durability in washdown applications, the CSR Series Stainless Steel Shock Absorbers are available in both adjustable and non-adjustable versions, which are ideal for industrial, medical, food grade, and chemical processing. Based on the popular ECO Series shock absorbers, the new CRS Series offers the same eco-friendly benefits in a new durable finish to provide the longest corrosion resistance and protection. Customizable for specific applications, the product line offers accessories in stainless steel and food-grade hydraulic fluid upon request.

In addition to Enidine’s PXR and CRS series, the brand will also showcase its compact and standard Wire Rope Isolators for vibration isolation. The highly stable products are designed to be unaffected by oil, chemicals, abrasives, ozone, and temperature extremes, making them the ideal energy absorption and vibration isolation solution for industrial, military, and commercial uses.

