EOS introduces sustainable powder materials for 3D printing

EOS, a leading supplier of responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology, is looking at sustainability from a holistic perspective. EOS is continuously striving for more sustainable materials, systems, and processes. At formnext 2022 (November 15 to 18, Frankfurt, Germany), EOS will introduce a climate neutral PA 1101 and carbon-reduced PA 2200 polymer material. At the show, EOS will also present Fine Detail Resolution (FDR) for the FORMIGA P 110 polymer system.

When it comes to 3D printing materials, EOS looks at three dimensions: material sourcing, material consumption during the 3D printing process, and material reusability for continuous part production the reduction of powder waste,

For material sourcing, EOS particularly focuses on three factors: the choice of polymers for 3D printing, how the polymer powders are being generated, and how the qualified additive manufacturing powder is being processed on EOS systems. Depending on the choice of raw materials, the CO2e footprint for additive manufacturing powder production can be reduced by increased production efficiency and quality to lower scrap and increase material reusability throughout the production journey.

PA 1101 ClimateNeutral polymer material. PA 1101 is a bio-based material and with a smaller carbon footprint than petrol-based polymers. Production efficiency has been and will be continuously improved for this material too. EOS now offers a PA 1101 ClimateNeutral material.

The term climate-neutral reflects the broader inclusiveness of other greenhouse gases in climate change, even if carbon dioxide is the most abundant. The material comes with proven quality and material composition, yet now it is climate neutral to support customer’s own climate protection and sustainability goals.

Customers will receive a certificate that proves the correct calculation and offsetting for the application.

PA 2200 CarbonReduced polymer material. PA 2200 has a notable set of properties for final part properties. The material is traditionally a petrol-based polymer, with an elevated impact on climate.

EOS aims to constantly increase production efficiency of this material while providing the added value of almost 45 percent reduced CO2e footprint of the PA 2200 CarbonReduced.

For material production, renewable energies are used.

