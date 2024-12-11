Eplan and Siemens expand data interoperability in machine engineering, expanding efficiency

By significantly expanding data interoperability between their offerings, Siemens and Eplan will improve the efficiency of customers’ engineering and production processes in machine and line building. The automated interaction between Siemens’ Teamcenter X software, TIA Portal, Eplan Electric P8, and Eplan Pro Panel makes engineering information available right in Eplan and vice versa. Customers will benefit from a more efficient machine and line engineering toolchain, making electrical engineering much faster and less prone to errors.

Accelerating the digital transformation with Siemens Xcelerator

This collaboration expands Siemens’ and Eplan’s partner ecosystems. The Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform creates a robust ecosystem of partners that’s accelerating the digital and sustainable transformation of the industry. Eplan customers benefit from extended collaboration through the Eplan Partner Network.

“The partnership between Siemens and Eplan is a milestone in digital engineering. The optimized data exchange enables customers to realize their projects in construction, operation, and expansion faster and more efficiently,” said Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries. “With this collaboration, we’re strengthening our Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem and creating more value for our customers than each of us could individually.”

“With this collaboration, Eplan and Siemens are bringing together their extensive experience in machine engineering to provide our joint customers with an end-to-end engineering toolchain. This makes engineering processes much faster and less prone to errors,” added Eplan CEO Sebastian Seitz.

The collaboration between the two companies was agreed on by Cedrik Neike and Prof. Dr. Friedhelm Loh, owner and chairman of Friedhelm Loh Group, at the SPS trade show (Eplan is part of the Friedhelm Loh Group). The improved offerings will become successively available to customers beginning next year.