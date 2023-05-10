Epson LabelWorks portable label printers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Epson LabelWorks portable label printers for your wire marking needs. The Epson PX series label printers are available in four different models and support 3 to 36mm [1/8 to 1-1/2 in] labels.

The LW-PX300 is a low-cost, compact wire-marking, bar code, and general-identification label printer. The LW-PX400 printer is a portable, wireless industrial labeling and wire-marking printer that is Bluetooth compatible and works with iOS or Android mobile devices. The LW-PX700 offers time- and cost-saving features for creating custom and compliant labels, while the LW-PX900 features a high-speed 360dpi print output to print precise labels, bar codes, QR codes, and wire identification labels faster and with better detail than competing printer models.

These easy-to-use label printers print using continuous tape, pre-sized labels, heat-shrink tubes, small format safety labels, and more. They provide professional and industrial-grade labeling solutions for a variety of applications from aviation and avionics, engineering, and manufacturing, to home office management.

A wide variety of compatible label cartridges with various label colors, materials, and styles including magnetic, fluorescent, and removable types are available. Select Epson LabelWorks label printers are CSA, UL recognized, CE marked, and/or RoHS compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/labeling