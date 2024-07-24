Ergoswiss table lifting systems from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the new SQ series table lifting systems from Ergoswiss. These lifting systems use electrically driven columns that allow the operator to reposition the height of a worktable, conveyor, etc., to meet their specific requirements. In doing so, the operator can perform their tasks in a more comfortable working posture, helping to reduce work-related injuries.

These systems are all electric (no hydraulic mess or manual hand cranks) and each lifting column features an enclosed motor and screw drive to perform the needed height adjustments. Simply raise or lower equipment with simple pushbutton controls and save the preferred position in the controller using the 3 memory settings. Up to 4 lifting columns can be connected to one control box for up to a 1320lb weight capacity or sync two control boxes and control up to 8 lifting columns.

Lifting columns offer stroke lengths of 300mm [11.8-in.] or 400mm [15.7-in.] and are sold individually or in convenient kits with everything needed to install a complete lifting system. Ergoswiss lifting systems work well with SureFrame 15 series and 40 series T-slotted rails and include a tilt sensor for added safety that will stop operation if a tilt of more than 2.5 degrees is detected.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/table-lifting-systems