Essentium and 3D-Fuel partner on innovative materials

Essentium announced a strategic partnership with 3D-Fuel, a leading functional 3D printing filament manufacturer. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for innovative materials and simplify the procurement process for customers in the 3D printing industry by enabling them to access a comprehensive range of filaments through a single provider.

The partnership consolidates 3D-Fuel’s production to Essentium’s AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified Texas facilities for the North American market, ensuring efficient scaling and delivery of US-manufactured materials. Customers will have access to both the 3D-Fuel and Essentium portfolios, creating a comprehensive product portfolio to enhance the customer experience. Now, they can meet all their filament needs in one place, with one shipment and one vendor record in their accounting systems.

3D-Fuel has a longstanding relationship with NatureWorks, a leading manufacturer of low-carbon polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers derived from renewable resources. This collaboration will further enhance the production of functional 3D printing materials using plant-based inputs, contributing to reducing the carbon footprint of the desktop 3D printing market.

In addition to the existing portfolio of filament lines and extensive color options, 3D-Fuel will introduce new products to its portfolio, enabled by Essentium’s expertise in fiber reinforcement, multi-layer filament extrusion, and other innovative material capabilities. Plans include developing a new spool design to enhance compatibility with various 3D printing systems, improve shipping efficiency, and reduce plastic waste. The products resulting from this collaboration will be branded as “3D-Fuel powered by Essentium.”

