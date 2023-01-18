Essentium expands lobal Executive Leadership

Essentium announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as Chief Financial Officer and Will Chiang as Chief Operations Officer. The executives will lead the commercial and operational success of the organization and oversight of new key strategic initiatives to fuel the continued growth and value of AM.

“Edna and Will are seasoned executives with an exemplary track record of driving operational and financial performance. Their experience, discipline, and performance-driven leadership will be instrumental in executing our strategy and driving long-term value for our customers. I look forward to working with them to achieve our next wave of accelerated growth in the AM industry,” said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium.

As CFO, Edna will lead Essentium’s global finance organization and financial activities to accelerate growth and execute the company’s strategic plan of enabling an open AM ecosystem. Prior to joining Essentium, Edna was Vice President, Controller at Onnit. She has also held senior financial roles at B2B Legal Management and PepsiCo.

As COO, Will Chiang will be responsible for building frictionless global operations to deliver a seamless experience to Essentium’s customers. He will lead operations, IT, legal, and supply chain functions. Will joined Essentium in 2017 and was previously Vice President of Global Supply Chain. Before that, he held several senior positions at Jabil, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Mophie, and Foxlink.

Essentium

essentium.com