European manufacturer and supplier Norelem to open a facility in the US

norelem, a global manufacturer and supplier of standard components for mechanical engineering and industrial applications, is set to open a new facility in the U.S. This expansion represents a significant step in norelem’s international growth strategy and its commitment to better serving its customers in the USA.

“Establishing a local operational facility in the U.S. will ensure faster delivery of our high-quality engineered components to our customers, reducing shipping times and logistical complexities. This enables engineers and businesses to promptly access critical parts, minimizing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency,” said norelem CEO Marcus Schneck, highlighting the importance of the expansion.

“The local facility will also significantly bolster our technical and customer support capabilities, allowing us to provide personalized, end-to-end support tailored to our customer’s specific needs, from troubleshooting technical issues to offering guidance on product selection.”

Currently serving the US market remotely, norelem has already established a robust customer base. The new facility underscores norelem’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the U.S., one of its largest markets outside countries with local subsidiaries.

For over 65 years, norelem has been at the forefront of the mechanical engineering sector, continuously broadening its product range to meet evolving customer demands in over 75 countries.

The company boasts an extensive portfolio of over 100,000 high-quality standard components for machinery and automation. Known for its commitment to innovation and reliability, norelem introduces new products monthly and maintains swift, dependable delivery times, effectively catering to the dynamic needs of the engineering sector.

“As we develop our presence in the U.S., we will continuously work to implement global best practices, beginning with the introduction of credit card transactions for U.S. orders and an expansion of transactions in U.S. dollars,” notes Marcus.

“Beyond enhancing our logistical capabilities, establishing this facility is expected to generate numerous job opportunities within the local community, significantly contributing to regional economic development.”

