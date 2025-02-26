Ever Motion Solutions Titanio Series stepper drives from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the new Titanio series of stepper drives from Ever Motion Solutions. These drives offer peak performance, a rich feature set, and work seamlessly with AutomationDirect SureStep stepper motors. Three new drives are available with two open-loop (no encoder feedback) models and one open/closed-loop version (a motor-mounted encoder provides position feedback to the drive). Unlike typical stepper drives, Titanio steppers can detect stalls in open-loop control mode by monitoring the motor’s back EMF. This allows system designers to take advantage of stall detection without the hassle and expense of a closed-loop system.

Among other advanced features, the Titanio drives use sinusoidal current control to provide extremely smooth motor movement, with reduced audible noise, significant dampening of vibration and resonances, higher system efficiency (less heat), and increased and more consistent torque output at all speeds.

The LW3A model is a high-bus-voltage unit that accepts 100-240 VAC power input and is compatible with all STP-MTRACx series high-bus-voltage stepper motors.

While basic dip-switch setup is possible for all models, the optional Ever Studio configuration software (a free download) allows advanced configuration of the LW3A and LW4D stepper drives, including the setup of additional microstepping resolutions. It even allows jogging/indexing and a built-in oscilloscope for tuning and debugging the LW4D.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/stepper-drives