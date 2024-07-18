Everything is getting easier, thanks to ‘simplexity’ and some software

Anyone who follows which major topics are currently “trending” is sure to have come across the term “simplexity“. Composed of the two words “simplicity” and “complexity”, it is, at first glance, a combination of two opposites. Essentially, the term encompasses the desire for simple and intuitive operability of complex systems and programs, as well as the associated user-friendliness. In other words, even if applications themselves are becoming more complex – because, as a result, they then offer greater performance and added value — they should remain simple to use for the user. Behind this is a further, everyday idea: Simple usage means greater satisfaction and efficiency. Simplexity has developed into a mega trend and will have a decisive influence on tomorrow’s applications.

Analog products, networked technology, digital solutions

With an extensive product range and thanks to innovative technology, drive solutions from FAULHABER also offer an increasing number of possibilities. This means that in modern automation technology, for example, networked solutions are now state-of-the-art. Equipment manufacturers face the challenge of integrating drives in heterogeneous systems in which 50 W servomotors operate on equal footing directly next to drives with multiple kilowatts of power. Here, the interface used to integrate the drive configuration and the requirements to be met are individually adapted to the application. Irrespective of how complex the system is, it must nevertheless remain easy to commission and operate.

How can the usage of drive solutions be easily implemented in the sense of simplexity?

In essence, FAULHABER addresses the requirements of heterogeneous systems with significantly expanded product support. Users from robotics and machine construction are experts in their specific processes; the details of the drive configuration do not usually belong to their core competencies. Great value is therefore placed on as simple commissioning as possible — and this is where the free FAULHABER Motion Manager comes in. This software provides users with extensive support for commissioning and configuring FAULHABER drive systems. The graphical user interface makes uniform and intuitive procedures possible independent of the product family and interface used.

Simple management across the board – with Motion Manager 7

In addition to a newly designed area for easy commissioning and configuration of the drive systems, the new Motion Manager 7 also includes various tools for controlling and observing the drive behavior, a development environment for sequence programs, and a maintenance area for diagnostics and firmware updates. Thanks to the new attractive interface and the new functions, operation, and configuration, it has become child’s play. The graphical user interface makes uniform and intuitive procedures possible independent of the product family and interface used. In addition, anyone wanting more support or who has specific questions can utilize the possibility of remote maintenance. Furthermore, FAULHABER MC Support is available for specific programming and application cases.

The following controls are supported by Motion Manager 7: The MC V3.0 family:

MC 5010/5005 S

MC 5004 P

MC 3603 S

MC 3001 B/P

MCS 3242/3268 BX 4 MCS 3274 BP4

as well as the new 22xx… BX4 IMC

The interfaces with USB, CAN (supported interfaces: HMS-IXXAT, Peak), and RS232 (COMx) are also supported.

