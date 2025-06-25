EXAIR adds BETE HydroClaw nozzle for tank cleaning solutions

EXAIR has expanded its partnership with BETE by adding select BETE products to its website, including the BETE HydroClaw (HC) tank and vessel cleaning nozzle. Designed to resist clogging, the HydroClaw is suited for applications in breweries, wineries, chemical processing, and food production that use small- to medium-sized tanks.

The HydroClaw is a cleaning nozzle designed to allow particles up to 1/4 inch in diameter, offering greater free passage than standard spray balls. It uses large-diameter orifices to produce straight jets dispersed by fixed deflection cups. With no moving parts, the nozzle provides consistent cleaning while minimizing maintenance needs. Operating at low pressure with high flow, it effectively cleans tank walls while helping reduce water use. The HydroClaw is available in a 360° spray angle, made from food-grade 316L stainless steel, and offered in multiple connection types and sizes.

For more information, visit exair.com.