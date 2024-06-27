EXAIR and BETE announce strategic merger

EXAIR, a provider of engineered compressed air solutions and static elimination, and BETE, an engineered spray nozzle and spraying systems manufacturer, announced a definitive merger agreement under which EXAIR has acquired BETE. This landmark combination promises to do what both companies have been doing for decades: create something that has never existed before – and to do it with an unprecedented market appeal.

The EXAIR/BETE merger will allow both companies to enhance product offerings and customer engagement. The combined market reach and engineering capacity will drive innovation and product value to a worldwide network of customers, distributors, resellers, and OEMs. This merger also enables a diversified portfolio of products by integrating BETE’s pioneering technologies and engineering acumen with EXAIR’s deep knowledge of compressed air products. This synergy will address a broader spectrum of market demands, fostering a new era of invention.

With a strengthened go-to-market strategy, the merger enhances both company’s ability to provide high-quality, precision-engineered products to all market levels, big or small. EXAIR and BETE will bring unparalleled support to large-scope projects, OEM relationships, a worldwide network of distributors, and directly to end users.

“For our valued customers and partners, this merger means improved service, new products, and competitive prices. You will benefit from the combined expertise of two industry giants coming together to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet your needs,” said Kirk Edwards, president of EXAIR.

“We are committed to a seamless integration process, focused on our shared vision of quality, advanced engineering, and service. We look forward to bringing together our teams, cultures, and communities. We are, without a doubt, better together,” said Tom Fitch, president of BETE.

EXAIR and BETE