EXAIR announces upgraded certification for NEMA 4 cabinet coolers

EXAIR products are engineered to improve efficiency while increasing facility safety in the process. This ongoing focus on standards and personnel safety has earned EXAIR NEMA 4 Cabinet Cooler Systems an upgraded CE certification under their latest safety directives. Performed by an independent laboratory, this new certification not only provides added utility in processes that adhere to the highest industry standards but is also a testament to EXAIR’s commitment to continuous improvement and quality standards compliance.

The NEMA 4 (IP66) Cabinet Coolers are constructed from durable aluminum and designed to cool dust-tight, oil-tight, splash-resistant, indoor/outdoor enclosures. This easy-to-use cooling method can be installed in minutes through a standard electrical knockout. NEMA 4 Cabinet Coolers provide a low-cost alternative to unreliable cooling methods like fans, heat exchangers, and refrigerant air conditioners as well as being CE compliant, UL and ULC Listed, and come with a five-year “Built to Last” warranty. Each system includes a water-dirt filter separator to prevent water condensate and dirt from entering your enclosure and distributes clean, cold air and with no moving parts, offers maintenance-free operation.

EXAIR Cabinet Coolers are available in various cooling capacities as well NEMA 12, NEMA 4X, and Hazardous Location models. With continued efforts focused on creating the most efficient, effective, and safest products on the market, EXAIR Cabinet Coolers are an ideal solution for reliable cooling in a multitude of industries like food processing, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and more. Prices start at $552.

EXAIR

www.exair.com