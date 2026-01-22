EXAIR introduces Air Cradle safety air gun mount

EXAIR now offers the Air Cradle safety air gun mount, an accessory designed to keep safety air guns and similar tools within reach at workstations and machine centers. The mount uses a magnetic loop to provide a dedicated hanging point that can help reduce tool misplacement and support a more organized work area across manufacturing, assembly, shipping and general shop applications.

The Air Cradle is a magnetic loop that securely holds a safety air gun or other often-used tools in place on any available magnetic surface, ensuring the tool remains at arm’s reach when needed most. Its design allows operators to mount the cradle on equipment such as mills, lathes, cutoff saws, or any metal surface in a busy shop floor. The design allows workers to return tools to a designated location, reducing time spent searching for misplaced air guns and supporting productivity. It can hold up to 10 lb and fits easily into a workstation setup.

Part of EXAIR’s accessory lineup, the Air Cradle provides a storage option for the company’s safety air guns and nozzles to support tool handling and shop organization. The Air Cradle is designed for straightforward installation and use and is intended to help industrial teams improve workspace consistency and safety. Prices start at $30.

https://exair.co/58-cradle