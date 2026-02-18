EXAIR introduces Intellistat static eliminator

The patented Intellistat is EXAIR’s latest static elimination device. It is designed to use minimal compressed air while providing controlled blow-off and effective static decay. The Intellistat is rated ISO 14644-1 Class 5 for cleanroom environments. It produces ionized airflow to help remove dust and reduce static charges during production.

Made from static-dissipative polycarbonate, the Intellistat is suited for non-conductive applications such as circuit board and electronics manufacturing, as well as blowoff tasks like cleaning lenses or removing debris from medical products. It also includes LED indicators for status and a lightweight frame for extended use.

The Intellistat is a low maintenance solution that is UL listed and CE compliant, adding to a long line of EXAIR static eliminator products including Super Ion Air Knives, Ion Air Cannons, Ion Air Guns, Ionizing Bars, Intellistat Ion Air Nozzle and Ionizing Points.

EXAIR is offering a special right now on all of their Gen4 Static Eliminators. Learn more at https://exair.co/58-sepromo.

