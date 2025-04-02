Design World

Exair introduces new CE-compliant High Lift Reversible Drum Vac

Exair’s High Lift Reversible Drum Vac is suitable for the recovery of thick liquids (up to 1,400 CP), such as coolant, hydraulic oils, sludge and chips, wastewater, tramp oil, and liquid spills. It has been engineered to recover liquids found within below-grade sumps, wells, underground tanks, pits, and drains with up to 15 ft of lift through 20 ft of hose.

Compressed air powers the High Lift Reversible Drum Vac, which has no electric motor, impellers, or other moving parts for maintenance-free operation. Image: Exair

The High Lift Reversible Drum Vac’s vacuum can fill a 55 gallon drum in 85 seconds from 15 ft and, with the turn of a knob, the same stainless steel pump can quickly empty the drum. It is powered by compressed air, has no electric motor to wear out, no impellers to clog, and no moving parts. It is designed for continuous and heavy-duty applications that are unsuitable for electric vacuums and can also be used for lighter-duty applications.

Learn more at exair.co/57-hldvpr.

