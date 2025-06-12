EXAIR introduces UL-classified cabinet coolers for HazLoc use

EXAIR’s Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems are UL classified for use in purged and pressurized electrical enclosures in Class I Div 1 (Groups A, B, C, D), Class II Div 1 (Groups E, F, G), and Class III environments. Tested by UL, the systems meet the requirements for hazardous locations. With cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/hr., they are suitable for enclosures prone to overheating. These coolers are CE compliant and available for NEMA 4 and 4X enclosures.

EXAIR HazLoc Cabinet Coolers circulate 20°F (-7°C) air inside enclosures to help prevent high-temperature faults. They install in a standard electrical knockout while maintaining the NEMA 4 or 4X rating. Each system includes an auto drain filter separator to help prevent moisture from entering the enclosure. An optional thermostat control reduces compressed air use and maintains temperature within ±2°F of the set point.

EXAIR offers Cabinet Cooler Systems for NEMA 12, 4, 4X, and ATEX enclosures, ranging from 275 to 5,600 Btu/Hr. These systems are UL listed, CE compliant, and designed without moving parts.

