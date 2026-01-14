EXAIR launches Ion Air Cannon for static removal up to 15 ft

EXAIR’s Ion Air Cannon is designed to reduce static electricity and remove debris at distances up to 15 feet and has no moving parts. It can be used on bench tops, mounted on machines and in other areas that require a concentrated stream of ionized air. The product has been independently tested for compliance with safety, health and environmental standards required for CE and UL marks and is RoHS compliant. Design features include a metal-armored high-voltage cable, a replaceable emitter point, an integrated ground connection and electromagnetic shielding.

The Ion Air Cannon uses an air amplifier designed to reduce compressed air consumption by drawing in surrounding air at a 22:1 ratio. The amplified airflow carries ions to the target to neutralize static charges, with adjustable air volume and velocity for tasks ranging from light cleaning to higher-force blowoff.

Applications include bag opening, sheet separation, cleaning molded parts, pre-paint dust removal, package cleaning and container neutralization.

EXAIR is currently offering a promotion on its Gen4 static eliminators.

