EXAIR offers rebuild kit to maintain Chip Trapper performance

EXAIR’s Chip Trapper is designed to remove solids such as chips, swarf and shavings from used coolants or other liquids, which can help extend fluid service life. EXAIR also offers a Chip Trapper Lid Rebuild Kit for maintaining older units. The kit replaces key components to restore lid function and support ongoing system performance.

Chip Trappers are pneumatic vacuums and have no moving parts. Over time, performance can decline due to worn sealing rings or chemical interaction between sealing gaskets and sump coolant. EXAIR’s Chip Trapper Lid Rebuild Kit includes a replacement bulkhead, quick connect and sealing gaskets to replace worn seals that can affect performance. The kit also includes an instruction label that explains how to use the Chip Trapper valves.

Preventive maintenance can help keep equipment operating as intended. The Chip Trapper Lid Rebuild Kit is available for 30-, 55- and 110-gallon Chip Trappers. EXAIR also offers rebuild kits for Chip Trapper valves, atomizing nozzles and filter separators. Chip Trapper Lid rebuild kits start at $81.50.

https://exair.co/ctrrbk